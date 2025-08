Unusual market stalls shaped like giant watermelons have appeared in the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

These stalls sell watermelons and melons directly on the street and have already become local landmarks in some neighborhoods, eyewitnesses report.

Bishkek authorities have officially approved the installation of such stalls as part of a system to organize the sale of melons and watermelons.

Selling produce directly from vehicles outside designated areas is prohibited. These measures aim to reduce traffic congestion and improve road safety.

The stalls are equipped with air conditioners to keep the produce fresh.