Kyrgyzstanis hold over 252 billion soms in cash

The total amount of cash outside the banking system of Kyrgyzstan has exceeded 252 billion soms, which is 17.6 percent more than in 2024. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to its data, as of July 1, 2025, the total amount of money in circulation reached 275.3 billion soms. Of these, 252.7 billion soms were outside the banking system.

In the second quarter of 2025, commercial bank cash inflows amounted to 1,344.8 trillion soms, which is 6.3 percent more than in the second quarter of 2024. Cash outflows also increased to 1,383.4 trillion soms, which is 7.2 percent more than last year.

Despite the growth in transaction volumes, the return of cash to commercial banks’ cash departments in the second quarter of 2025 decreased to 97.2 percent, which is 0.8 percent less than a year earlier. The largest decrease in cash return was observed in Bishkek and Jalal-Abad region.
link: https://24.kg/english/338574/
views: 38
