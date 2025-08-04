Authorities to simplify licensing of private schools — 100-day reform launched

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev presented the next steps within the framework of Government Accelerators program. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

At the staff meeting, Adylbek Kasymaliev announced the launch of a new reform aimed at simplifying licensing procedures for private schools implementing primary general education programs.

According to the head of the Cabinet, the initiative will be part of a set of 100-day reforms that have already proven their effectiveness. Since the beginning of 2025, six such initiatives have been launched, four of which have already been completed.

One of the key tasks, Adylbek Kasymaliev noted, is to eliminate the shortage of student places in public schools, especially in Bishkek, Osh, as well as in Chui, Osh and Jalal-Abad regions. Due to overcrowding, schoolchildren in these regions study in two or even three shifts, which affects the quality of education and motivation.

«The state is building new schools, but this is no longer enough. We must create conditions for the private sector to become a full-fledged partner in solving this problem,» the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers emphasized.

He added that there are 219 private schools in the country to date, of which 108 are in Bishkek and 54 in Osh. In 2024, 33 licenses were issued, and since the beginning of 2025, another 21. According to Adylbek Kasymaliev, this confirms the interest of the private sector in the educational sphere.

As part of the reform, the relevant bodies have been instructed to review the licensing procedure within 100 days, eliminate excessive bureaucracy and propose measures to speed up the process.