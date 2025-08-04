Uzbekistan becomes leading carpet exporter to Kyrgyzstan

In the first six months of 2025, Uzbekistan exported 3.6 million square meters of carpets with a total value of $10.8 million. The State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Statistics reported.

Kyrgyzstan became the largest importer of Uzbek carpets during this period, receiving 1,086 million square meters of products.

Other major destinations for Uzbek carpet exports over the six months included Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Russia, and Kazakhstan.

Carpet exports play an important role in Uzbekistan’s economy, supporting the development of its textile industry and strengthening trade ties with neighboring countries and other regions. The country’s success on the global market is driven by the high quality and unique designs of its carpets, which are highly valued worldwide.