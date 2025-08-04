14:27
Heroin shipment from Kyrgyzstan to Germany: Suspect arrested in Vietnam

A drug trafficker wanted for smuggling 670 kilograms of heroin from Kyrgyzstan to Germany has been arrested in Vietnam. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

On July 31, Vietnamese authorities detained O.U.D., who was on the international wanted list for organizing the large-scale heroin shipment to Germany.

The arrest was the result of a joint international operation involving Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, law enforcement agencies of Vietnam and representatives of the Interpol General Secretariat.

The criminal case dates back to 2019, when German police seized a large shipment of heroin disguised as boxes of oriental sweets. The cargo had been shipped under the name of a Bishkek-based company, Elit Shoko, and entered Germany labeled as «Turkish sweets.»

Investigators found out that O.U.D. acted as part of an international criminal group. The group had acquired a large batch of Afghan heroin, concealed it in packages of halva, and transported it across the border with forged documents.

The authorities are currently working on the issue of extradition of the detainee to Kyrgyzstan to hold him accountable under the national law.
