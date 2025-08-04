Fourth round of admission campaign begins in universities of Kyrgyzstan

The fourth round of the admission campaign has begun today, August 4, in the higher educational institutions of Kyrgyzstan. Enrollment is carried out through the automated information system Abiturient Online.

From August 4 to 2 p.m. on August 6, applicants will be registered to participate in the competition.

Lists of applicants recommended for enrollment will be posted by 10 a.m. on August 7.

From August 7 to 4 p.m. on August 9, applicants must confirm their wiliness to be enrolled in a university.

Higher educational institutions have been allocated 10,000 educational grants to train personnel.

The admission campaign will be held in five rounds. More than 25,000 applicants were enrolled in universities in three rounds, including about 6,200 — on state-funded (budget) programs and more than 19,300 on a contract (tuition-based) basis.

The most popular areas are education, humanities, medicine, information technology, economics and finance, and jurisprudence.