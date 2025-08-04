11:19
Reconstruction of phase 4 of Suusamyr–Talas–Taraz road begins in Kyrgyzstan

Reconstruction work on the fourth phase of Suusamyr—Talas—Taraz highway has begun, the contractor has provided the necessary construction equipment. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Currently, leveling and widening of the roadside, relocation of water pipelines, and dismantling concrete power line supports are currently ongoing.

The total length of the section under reconstruction is 93 kilometers.

More than 80 units of specialized machinery and 65 workers have been deployed. As part of the project, two asphalt plants, one concrete plant, and two stone-crushing units are being installed.

The highway starts from the city of Talas and extends to Kichi-Kapka border checkpoint. Construction is scheduled for completion between 2025 and 2028, with a project warranty period of five years.

The project also includes the reconstruction of six bridges, construction of one underground pedestrian crossing, and the installation of sidewalks and street lighting in residential areas along the route.
