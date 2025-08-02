21:36
Turkey's exports to Kyrgyzstan amount to $639 million

In the first half of 2025, Turkey’s exports to Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan reached a record $5.1 billion. This is $110 million more than in the same period last year. Analytical channel ISD reports.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), the largest volume of goods was exported to Kazakhstan ($1.51 billion), followed by Azerbaijan ($1.42 billion), Uzbekistan ($931 million), Kyrgyzstan ($639 million) and Turkmenistan ($594 million).

The foreign trade turnover between Turkey and these five countries amounted to $5.1 billion. Among the export categories, machinery and equipment are in the lead (about $1.1 billion), followed by electrical equipment, plastic products, knitwear and auto components.
