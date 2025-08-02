21:35
Over 25,000 applicants admitted to Kyrgyzstan’s universities

More than 25,000 applicants have been admitted to higher education institutions across Kyrgyzstan following the first three rounds of the national admission campaign. Open data published on Abiturient Online portal say.

The automated system shows that 6,100 students were admitted to state-funded programs, while over 19,000 were accepted into tuition-based programs.

The vast majority of students opted for full-time study, with just over 1,000 choosing extramural studies.

Humanities, education, medicine, information technology, economics and finance, and law remain the most popular fields of study among applicants.

A total of 56,743 application vouchers were registered for the first three rounds—37,300 for tuition-based programs and approximately 19,500 for state-funded ones. In total, 39,700 applicants received university admission recommendations.

The fourth round of university admissions in Kyrgyzstan is set to begin on August 4. This year, the government has allocated 10,000 education grants to support university training programs.
link: https://24.kg/english/338347/
views: 134
