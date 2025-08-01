First Lady of Kyrgyzstan shares photos from her trek to Kel-Suu Lake

First Lady of Kyrgyzstan Aigul Japarova shared photos from her recent trek to Kel-Suu Lake, posting the images on her official Facebook account.

«This year, two Kyrgyz women conquered the highest peak in the world — Everest. Reaching such heights is not just an achievement, it’s a true challenge that demands strength, willpower, and self-belief. We didn’t climb Everest, but in recent days we were lucky to visit Kel-Suu, Kol-Tor, and Son-Kul,» she wrote.

The First Lady noted that every time she finds herself in the mountains, she feels not only the power of nature but also a deep sense of inner peace and inspiration.

«Mountains cover about 94 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s territory, and they are an integral part of our identity. As a Kyrgyz woman, I especially feel this connection. Mountains are not just nature — they are our strength. I encourage everyone to visit the mountains more often: to feel their energy, to see lakes that reflect the sky, and to remind ourselves how beautiful our country is,» Aigul Japarova urged.

She also expressed admiration for the people who live and work in these highland areas, especially the women. Despite the harsh climate, high altitudes, and remoteness, they work every day with incredible dedication, resilience, and love for their land.