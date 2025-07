A section of Moskovskaya Street will be opened in Bishkek after repairs. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The section of Moskovskaya Street from Asanaliev Street (Nekrasov) to Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard will be opened to traffic today, July 31.

The section has undergone milling of the old asphalt, installation of new curbs, and laying of hot asphalt.

The city authorities thank the residents of Bishkek for their understanding regarding the temporary inconvenience.