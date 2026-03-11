20:58
Video cameras on Bishkek—Osh road to become operational in April

In April, as part of Safe Country project, video surveillance cameras will become fully operational on the Bishkek — Osh road. Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Oktyabr Urmanbetov announced at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to him, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, together with the state institution Kyzmat, are currently in the final stages of resolving software issues.

Currently, only fixed cameras are operational on the road.

In addition, there are plans to install hardware and software systems every ten kilometers. Funding has been secured, and installation is awaiting favorable weather conditions.

Hardware and software system is a 2-in-1 intelligent system consisting of technical equipment (cameras, radars, sensors) and software with artificial intelligence.

 Similar systems have been installed on the roads to Karakol and Torugart Pass.

The Bishkek — Osh road is the busiest and most accident-prone international road, with collisions there often resulting in severe consequences.
