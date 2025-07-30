Water security in Kyrgyzstan contributes to sustainable development of region

Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu took part in the VIII meeting of the Asian Inter-Parliamentary Advisory Council on Water Resources, which began its work in Bishkek.

«I am deeply convinced that important proposals aimed at regulating climate change will be made during the meeting, including the development of necessary recommendations to improve the situation related to water resources. Because only together we can solve problems in this area and achieve good results,» he said.

According to the head of the Parliament, environmental protection, conservation of land and natural resources are priority areas of state policy in Kyrgyzstan.

«Water becomes increasingly scarce in some parts of the globe and is turning into one of the socio-economic problems not only of one state, but of the whole world. Due to the increase in water consumption, climate change and frequent natural disasters, the Kyrgyz Republic is developing new strategic documents and putting forward various initiatives at the international level. Water originating in the mountains of Kyrgyzstan gives life to millions of people throughout Central Asia. Therefore, water and climate security in Kyrgyzstan certainly contributes to the sustainable development of not only our country, but also the entire region. We are ready to share our experience, study the methods of other countries and develop regional partnership on water issues,» he noted.

The national water strategy of the Kyrgyz Republic until 2040 pays special attention to these issues; the document contains the main norms aimed at the sustainable development of the country, ensuring food and energy security, as well as preserving the region’s ecosystems.

«Climate change leads to intensive melting of glaciers in Kyrgyzstan. In this regard, we are interested in strengthening the legislative framework for the conservation of mountain ecosystems and sustainable development of mountains by adapting to climate change, as well as in close cooperation with the Parliaments of partner countries. This issue plays a key role in ensuring an environmentally safe future not only for our country, but for all of humanity. Preservation and protection of water resources is the duty of every person on Earth,» Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu said.