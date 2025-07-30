16:35
Employee of prosecutor's office detained in Osh

The Investigative Department of the Military Prosecutor’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic, together with the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), detained an employee of the Osh prosecutor’s office I.S.K. while receiving a bribe in the amount of $4,000 from citizen M.E.M on July 29, 2025.

During urgent investigative actions, a judge of the Osh City Court, S.R.Sh., was also identified as being involved in the crime. According to case materials, the judge received part of the bribe and subsequently destroyed the evidence after hiding in his apartment.
