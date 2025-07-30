15:00
Altai Krai of Russia and Osh region to develop new cooperation plan

Altai Krai of Russia and Osh region of Kyrgyzstan will develop a new plan of activities to develop cooperation. The press center of the regional government reported.

According to it, negotiations were held between the Governor of Altai Krai Viktor Tomenko and representatives of the delegation from Osh region, who arrived in Barnaul.

«This year we are completing the implementation of a three-year cooperation plan, and it is already clear in which areas we will move further. For example, products of our enterprises based on Altai grain are popular in Kyrgyzstan. And fruits and vegetables from Kyrgyzstan are in demand among residents of our region,» Viktor Tomenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

A delegation headed by the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in the region Elchibek Dzhantaev arrived in Altai Krai to participate in the interregional agro-industrial forum Day of Siberian Field — 2025.

The agroforum brings together leading farmers, agricultural machinery manufacturers, experts and government officials to exchange experiences and develop strategies for the development of the agro-industrial complex.

During the talks, it was emphasized that Altai Krai and Osh region have long-standing partnership relations, secured by an agreement on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation signed in 2011.

In 2024, positive dynamics in trade turnover between the regions of the two countries was noted. The bulk of supplies to the Kyrgyz Republic are wheat, animals, timber, equipment for the agro-industrial complex, as well as products of the flour, cereals and dairy industries. Altai Krai imports vegetables, glass, aluminum products and dairy products from Osh region.

Viktor Tomenko emphasized that Altai Krai is interested in further developing partnership with Osh region.
