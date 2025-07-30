11:52
Kyrgyzstan exports 23,000 kilograms of dried apricots to China

The first batch of dried apricots in the amount of 23,000 kilograms was successfully shipped from the Kyrgyz Republic to the People’s Republic of China on July 29, 2025. The Ministry of Agriculture reported.

According to it, the export took place based on the inclusion of dried apricots in the list of agricultural products permitted for import to the People’s Republic of China, as well as the successful registration of a domestic processing enterprise in the CIFER information system of the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China.

The shipment is the result of targeted and coordinated work of the authorized bodies of the Kyrgyz Republic, which ensured compliance with the sanitary and quarantine requirements of the Chinese side, as well as the implementation of traceability mechanisms, confirmation of safety and quality of products.

During the preparation of the products, all established phytosanitary procedures were observed, including laboratory tests, registration of a phytosanitary certificate and testing for the presence of regulated pests.

This delivery marks an important stage in the promotion of Kyrgyz fruit and vegetable products to the Chinese market and opens up prospects for further increasing export volumes, expanding the product range and strengthening Kyrgyzstan’s position as a reliable trading partner.
