6,000 farmers receive loans under Financing of Agriculture project

Almost 6,000 farmers have been provided with loans under Financing of Agriculture project. The press service of the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, by mid-summer of this year, 5,808 rural producers have been provided with preferential loans in the amount of 3,623 billion soms.

Including:

  • The livestock industry — 4,790 entities in the amount of 2,951 billion soms;
  • The crop production industry — 883 entities in the amount of 433.05 million soms;
  • The water-saving technologies industry — 23 entities in the amount of more than 17 million soms;
  • The leasing industry — 112 entities in the amount of more than 220 million soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/337929/
views: 108
