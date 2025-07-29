Kyrgyzstan and Russia intend to synchronize educational space

One of the main goals of creating a single educational space between Russia and Kyrgyzstan is to create conditions for the formation of a barrier-free labor market. The President of the Kyrgyz Academy of Education (KAE) Nazira Dyusheeva announced at a briefing.

According to her, the main component of economic development is educational one.

Nazira Dyusheeva recalled that on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, President Sadyr Japarov proposed to the head of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to jointly develop the principles of a single educational space. A concept will be formed and a roadmap will be drawn up.

«What are the current prospects? First of all, synchronization of the educational space to ensure equal access to quality education for all students regardless of the level (pre-school, school, primary vocational or higher vocational education), the formation of uniform educational standards and approaches, increasing the mobility of students and teachers, recognition of educational documents between Kyrgyzstan and Russia,» the President of KAE explained.

She noted that the concept and roadmap will most likely be based on the harmonization of curricula, state and subject standards, as well as the assessment and recognition of educational results (certificates, diplomas).

«Other key areas for synchronization are digitalization and infrastructure, integration of electronic resources, and teaching staff. For a long time now, as part of cooperation with the Russian Federation, a huge number of teachers have been coming to the Kyrgyz Republic to teach Russian and other subjects. Our colleagues go to the Bashkir State Pedagogical University to improve their qualifications,» Nazira Dyusheeva added.