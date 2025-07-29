18:32
Kyrgyz Cabinet discusses U.S. migration policy changes with Department of State

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan discussed changes in the U.S. migration policy towards citizens of Kyrgyzstan with the Department of State.

As part of a working visit to Washington, First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev met with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.

As the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported, during the meeting, the parties exchanged views on current issues of Kyrgyz-American cooperation. The parties also discussed issues of compliance with international sanctions, as well as promising areas of trade and economic cooperation.

In addition, issues related to the latest changes in the U.S. migration policy towards citizens of Kyrgyzstan were discussed.

What exactly was announced during the discussion of changes in migration policy was not specified. The statement by the Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce also only noted that the parties discussed «ensuring the implementation of national immigration laws.»

It was reported in June that the United States was considering restriction of entry for citizens of 36 countries, including the Kyrgyz Republic. In July, the Department of State shortened the validity of non-immigrant visas for citizens of Kyrgyzstan. According to the new rules, non-immigrant (tourist/business) visas will be issued for three months and for only one entry.

After this, Deputy Foreign Minister Almaz Imangaziev expressed concern about the changes during a meeting with the U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kyrgyz Republic Lesslie Viguerie. As a result, the parties agreed to continue consultations in order to develop mutually acceptable solutions.
