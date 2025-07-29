15:23
No significant differences between school curricula in Kyrgyzstan and Russia

A comparative analysis of subject standards and curricula for school education in Russia and Kyrgyzstan has been carried out, and there are practically no significant differences. Nazira Dyusheeva, President of the Kyrgyz Academy of Education (KAE), said at a briefing.

According to her, the fundamental core of all subjects remains the same. However, each country has its own national component.

«For example, the history of the Kyrgyz Republic, the geography of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Kyrgyz language, Kyrgyz literature, and the history of the development of religions are taught in a different context than in the Russian Federation. There are certain distinctive features, and we have been working on them to figure out how to integrate them into the nine joint schools currently being built in Kyrgyzstan. Since we have switched to a 12-year education system, this work has changed our perspective a little, and we have shared subject standards with our Russian colleagues. We are currently analyzing how to synchronize the content of school education in these two models (11-year and 12-year education),» Nazira Dyusheeva said.

She noted that Russia is providing humanitarian aid in the form of Russian language and literature textbooks for grades 1, 2, 5, and 7, which have transitioned to a 12-year education system. In this regard, there is a working group on the socio-cultural adaptation of these books.
