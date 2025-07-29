09:06
Bank fined for ignoring anti-money laundering rules

The State Financial Intelligence Service has held one of the commercial banks of Kyrgyzstan liable for violating the requirements of the legislation in the field of combating financing of terrorist activities and money laundering. The press service of the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The bank, the name of which is not specified, violated the procedure for organizing the internal control system, including a risk-oriented approach and customer checks. Violations of the deadlines and procedure for providing information and documents at the request of the Financial Intelligence Service were also revealed. The bank ignored the submission of reports on transactions subject to control. Financial intelligence also revealed violations in the application of targeted financial sanctions provided for by the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The bank was issued 14 fines for a total of 830,000 soms in accordance with Article 355 of the Code of Offenses.
