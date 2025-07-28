Bishkek City Hall fines 10 passengers for fare evasion on buses

Bishkek’s municipal authorities conducted an inspection in public transport to check fare payments, the City Hall’s press service reported.

As a result, 10 passengers were fined a total of 10,000 soms. They must pay the fines within one month from the date of issuance.

Officials noted that such inspections are carried out daily.

City authorities urge passengers to pay for travel using cashless methods—contactless bank cards, QR codes, or Tulpar card. If payment is made in cash, it is necessary to take a ticket from the driver.