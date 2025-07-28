15:47
USD 87.30
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

Bishkek City Hall fines 10 passengers for fare evasion on buses

Bishkek’s municipal authorities conducted an inspection in public transport to check fare payments, the City Hall’s press service reported.

As a result, 10 passengers were fined a total of 10,000 soms. They must pay the fines within one month from the date of issuance.

Officials noted that such inspections are carried out daily.

City authorities urge passengers to pay for travel using cashless methods—contactless bank cards, QR codes, or Tulpar card. If payment is made in cash, it is necessary to take a ticket from the driver.
link: https://24.kg/english/337716/
views: 99
Print
Related
Officials to pay fine of 10,000 soms for sending runaround replies to appeals
Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify payment of fines through mobile applications
Fines introduced for fundraising in schools, refusal to admit children in KR
Yuzhno-Kyrgyz Cement fined for violation of land legislation
Up to 65,000 soms fine for harm to environment and livestock - new law
Kyrgyzstan introduces fine of up to 5,000 soms for parking fee evasion
Bishkek City Hall asks for understanding regarding high temperatures in buses
Fine for absence of electronic invoices for market purchases canceled
Metal processing plant in Sokuluk fined for non-payment of taxes
Fines introduced for jet ski use on Issyk-Kul Lake
Popular
Kyrgyzstan ranks 73rd in Henley & Partners 2025 Passport Index Kyrgyzstan ranks 73rd in Henley & Partners 2025 Passport Index
Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
Construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway discussed in Bishkek Construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway discussed in Bishkek
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Georgia invited to join project China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Georgia invited to join project
28 July, Monday
15:16
Bishkek City Hall fines 10 passengers for fare evasion on buses Bishkek City Hall fines 10 passengers for fare evasion...
15:07
Criminals from Kyrgyzstan hiding abroad detained and awaiting extradition
14:59
Kazakhstan proposes Central Asian states to unite to save Caspian and Aral Seas
14:21
Some areas of Bishkek to have no water on July 29
14:14
Anniversary of Kyrgyzstan-Russia alliance: Russian Ambassador gives interview