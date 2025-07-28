15:47
Criminals from Kyrgyzstan hiding abroad detained and awaiting extradition

As a result of joint operational and investigative activities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan and competent authorities of foreign countries, citizens of Kyrgyzstan who were on the international wanted list through Interpol were detained in Turkey, Italy and Armenia. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The most resonant case was the detention of citizen A.Sh., 35, wanted for murder. On July 25, 2025, he was detained on the territory of the Republic of Turkey. It was established that in February 2014, on Osh-Bishkek highway, A.Sh., together with accomplices, shot at citizen M.U. with a firearm, as a result of which the latter died. After committing the crime, the man hid abroad for 11 years. Thanks to close international cooperation, his whereabouts were established, he was taken into custody.

Earlier, on May 26 of this year, citizen A.K., 40, wanted for committing serious crimes, was detained in the province of Nuoro (Italy). According to the investigation, on April 23, 2017, in Tokmak, he, acting with accomplices, extorted material assets from a citizen and inflicted bodily harm on the victim.

Also, within the framework of international cooperation, citizen Sh.I., 20, was detained in Yerevan (Armenia). He was wanted internationally on charges of organizing the sale of synthetic psychotropic substances. According to the investigation, Sh.I. created a Telegram channel for the distribution of drugs in the territory of Karakol, and also posted propaganda signs with advertisements on the streets of the city.

All the detainees were placed in pre-trial detention centers of the respective countries. Currently, the competent authorities of the Kyrgyz Republic have initiated extradition procedures to bring these persons to criminal responsibility in the territory of the republic. The Ministry of Internal Affairs will continue to actively use international mechanisms for searching and interacting to identify and detain individuals evading justice, regardless of where they are hiding.
