Kyrgyzstan ranks among top 3 CIS countries in pasta production

Kyrgyzstan has entered the top three CIS producers of pasta as of January this year. The Ministry of Agriculture reported.

The total pasta output in CIS countries reached 138,000 tons in January 2025, with Kyrgyzstan accounting for about 3,200 tons—placing it third after Russia and Kazakhstan.

From January to September 2024, Kyrgyz pasta exports exceeded $5.8 million, with nearly 1,200 tons shipped to Uzbekistan, marking a 53 percent increase compared to the previous year.

In the first nine months of 2023, Kyrgyzstan exported 3,087.4 tons of pasta for 495.7 million soms. The main buyers included: