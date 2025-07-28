14:13
USD 87.30
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstan ranks among top 3 CIS countries in pasta production

Kyrgyzstan has entered the top three CIS producers of pasta as of January this year. The Ministry of Agriculture reported.

The total pasta output in CIS countries reached 138,000 tons in January 2025, with Kyrgyzstan accounting for about 3,200 tons—placing it third after Russia and Kazakhstan.

From January to September 2024, Kyrgyz pasta exports exceeded $5.8 million, with nearly 1,200 tons shipped to Uzbekistan, marking a 53 percent increase compared to the previous year.

In the first nine months of 2023, Kyrgyzstan exported 3,087.4 tons of pasta for 495.7 million soms. The main buyers included:

  • Kazakhstan: 1,652.7 tons (241.8 million soms);
  • Russia: 1,328.9 tons (231.9 million soms);
  • Belarus;
  • Armenia.
link: https://24.kg/english/337701/
views: 40
Print
Related
Production complex to be built in Jeti-Oguz district for $4.1 million
Russian Foreign Ministry: Kyrgyzstan leads CIS in GDP growth
Young Kyrgyzstanis present country's culture at Children of Commonwealth Forum
Leader in CIS: Kyrgyzstan’s GDP grows by 13.1 percent since beginning of 2025
Heads of Government of CIS countries sign number of documents
Level of mutual trade between Kyrgyzstan and CIS increased by 10 percent in 2024
Meeting of CIS Council of Heads of Government starts in Dushanbe
CIS Consuls discuss recognition of electronic documents in Dushanbe
Meat production increases in Kyrgyzstan
Kamchybek Tashiev participates in CIS Security Services Council meeting
Popular
Kyrgyzstan ranks 73rd in Henley & Partners 2025 Passport Index Kyrgyzstan ranks 73rd in Henley & Partners 2025 Passport Index
Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
Construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway discussed in Bishkek Construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway discussed in Bishkek
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Georgia invited to join project China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Georgia invited to join project
28 July, Monday
14:03
Kyrgyzstan ranks among top 3 CIS countries in pasta production Kyrgyzstan ranks among top 3 CIS countries in pasta pro...
13:56
Planned reconstruction — Botanical Garden Director about scandalous video
12:52
Ombudsperson is urged to monitor detention of 4 Iranian citizens in Kyrgyzstan
12:32
From green paradise to desert: Bishkek Botanical Garden torn up and sunburned
12:07
Physics team from Kyrgyzstan wins two bronze medals in France