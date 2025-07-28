Third round of university admissions begins in Kyrgyzstan

The third round of the university admissions campaign began in Kyrgyzstan today, July 28. Enrollment is carried out through the automated information system «Applicant Online».

From July 28 until 2 p.m. on July 30, applicants can register to participate in the competition. By 10 a.m. on July 31, the lists of applicants recommended for admission will be published.

From July 31 until 4 p.m. on August 2, applicants must confirm their intention to be enrolled in the university.

This year, universities have been allocated 10,000 state-funded educational grants for training of specialists.

The admissions campaign will consist of five rounds. In the first two rounds, more than 21,700 applicants were admitted—about 5,500 to state-funded programs and over 16,000 on a contract (tuition-paying) basis.

The most popular fields of study include education, humanities, medicine, information technology, economics and finance, as well as law.