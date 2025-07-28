11:05
USD 87.30
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

Third round of university admissions begins in Kyrgyzstan

The third round of the university admissions campaign began in Kyrgyzstan today, July 28. Enrollment is carried out through the automated information system «Applicant Online».

From July 28 until 2 p.m. on July 30, applicants can register to participate in the competition. By 10 a.m. on July 31, the lists of applicants recommended for admission will be published.

From July 31 until 4 p.m. on August 2, applicants must confirm their intention to be enrolled in the university.

This year, universities have been allocated 10,000 state-funded educational grants for training of specialists.

The admissions campaign will consist of five rounds. In the first two rounds, more than 21,700 applicants were admitted—about 5,500 to state-funded programs and over 16,000 on a contract (tuition-paying) basis.

The most popular fields of study include education, humanities, medicine, information technology, economics and finance, as well as law.
link: https://24.kg/english/337671/
views: 71
Print
Related
Results of transition to 12-year education will be in 15 years — ministry
About 1,000 students expelled from Issyk-Kul universities after SCNS inspection
Education Ministry of Kyrgyzstan about features of Singapore's education model
More schooling, more knowledge: Kyrgyzstan completely switches to 12-year system
Back to school: One hour of Kyrgyz language reduced in favor of STEM subjects
General education institutions to be named after prominent figures of Kyrgyzstan
Uzbekistan to provide quotas for Kyrgyz students to study at Green University
Illegal scheme for issuing medical diplomas to foreigners revealed in Kyrgyzstan
University admission campaign begins in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan signs law on rules for using mobile phones in schools
Popular
Kyrgyzstan ranks 73rd in Henley & Partners 2025 Passport Index Kyrgyzstan ranks 73rd in Henley & Partners 2025 Passport Index
Construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway discussed in Bishkek Construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway discussed in Bishkek
Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Georgia invited to join project China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Georgia invited to join project
28 July, Monday
10:49
Street signs changed in Osh city after Lenin Street renaming Street signs changed in Osh city after Lenin Street ren...
10:43
Third round of university admissions begins in Kyrgyzstan
10:14
Azerbaijani footballer Elmir Tagiyev decides to continue career in Kyrgyzstan
10:04
Businessman Imamidin Tashov sentenced to nine years in prison
09:56
Kyrgyzstani Denis Petrashov reaches World Aquatics Championships final
27 July, Sunday
13:00
Kymyz across the ocean: How two cousins produce national drink in the USA
26 July, Saturday
18:31
Unique tourist site being created in Ala-Archa Nature Park