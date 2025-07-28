Declaration on Eternal Friendship between Kyrgyzstan and Russia marks 25 years

July 27 marked 25 years since the signing of the Declaration on Eternal Friendship, Alliance and Partnership between the Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz Republic.

On the occasion of the anniversary, the Presidents of the two countries exchanged congratulatory messages. They emphasized the special value of allied relations and confirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening strategic cooperation in the spirit of friendship and good neighborliness.

Messages were also exchanged between the Foreign Ministers.

One of the priorities of Russia-Kyrgyzstan relations is sustainable development within the Eurasian space.