Mirlan Talaibekov appointed head of Municipal Inspectorate of Bishkek City Hall

According to the order of Mayor of Bishkek city Aibek Dzhunushaliev, Mirlan Talaibekov has been appointed head of the Municipal Inspectorate.

As the press service of the municipality reported, Mirlan Talaibekov worked in the Patrol Police Service Department, held the position of inspector of the press service of the Patrol Police Service Department and police lieutenant. During his service, he has proven himself to be a responsible and principled employee.

The City Hall is confident that Mirlan Talaibekov’s professional experience and knowledge will contribute to increasing the efficiency of the Municipal Inspectorate for the benefit of the city and its residents.

«The work of the Municipal Inspectorate is of particular importance in ensuring order and compliance with the rules of improvement in the capital. In this regard, the new head has been given specific tasks to strengthen control and transparency in the activities of the Inspectorate,» the statement says.
