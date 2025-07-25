Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan issued an emergency warning about possible mudflows in the country.

According to the forecast, from July 28 to July 31, due to unstable weather and expected local heavy rains, mudflows are possible in the mountainous and foothill areas of the republic. Water levels in rivers may also rise.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations calls on citizens to exercise caution, refrain from traveling to dangerous areas, observe safety measures and closely monitor operational information.