18:35
USD 87.30
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan issued an emergency warning about possible mudflows in the country.

According to the forecast, from July 28 to July 31, due to unstable weather and expected local heavy rains, mudflows are possible in the mountainous and foothill areas of the republic. Water levels in rivers may also rise.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations calls on citizens to exercise caution, refrain from traveling to dangerous areas, observe safety measures and closely monitor operational information.
link: https://24.kg/english/337559/
views: 37
Print
Related
Weather alert: Mudflows, rising water levels in rivers possible in Kyrgyzstan
Mudflows possible in foothills of Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions
Emergency meeting held in Naryn on elimination of mudflow consequences
Mudflow in Naryn: 50 houses flooded, fences destroyed, roads washed away
Four mudflow protection dams being built in Naryn
Mudflow hits road to Issyk-Ata resort
Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan warns of mudflows and heavy rains
Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan tells Mongolia about advantages of investing in country Kyrgyzstan tells Mongolia about advantages of investing in country
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia Presidents meeting: Number of documents signed Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia Presidents meeting: Number of documents signed
Kyrgyzstan and China to expand academic exchange and launch new R&D projects Kyrgyzstan and China to expand academic exchange and launch new R&D projects
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia move towards comprehensive partnership Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia move towards comprehensive partnership
25 July, Friday
18:28
Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
18:24
Free rapid testing for hepatitis and HIV to be held in Bishkek
18:17
Aiperi Medet kyzy tops UWW world ranking
17:42
Sultan Raev awarded WOW gold medal for contribution to world literature
17:26
Fugitive convict detained in Talas region