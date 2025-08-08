Mobile phones registration: State operator under SCNS oversight established

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic adopted a resolution approving the regulation on the procedure for identifying mobile devices. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Under the new regulation, the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) has been appointed as the coordinating authority and owner of the state digital system for mobile device identification. The newly formed Kyrgyz Mobile Registration Center LLC has been designated as the system operator.

The resolution is part of the implementation of the presidential decree «On the Procedure for Identification of Mobile Devices,» issued in July 2025. It aims to modernize and improve the efficiency of the state registration system, address public concerns, and resolve ongoing issues. The document simplifies the mobile device registration process and ensures stronger protection of users’ personal data.

Recall, the decree was issued by the President in July of this year. The Cabinet was instructed to revise and streamline the registration procedure within one month to make it more accessible and user-friendly, and to enhance service quality.

Previously, MP Dastan Bekeshev had proposed abandoning the services of a foreign company and assigning the Ministry of Digital Development to handle the registration of mobile phones and other data-transmitting devices.

Mobile phones registration became mandatory in Kyrgyzstan on June 25, 2024 with the primary goal of reducing the import of counterfeit and unsafe devices. Registration had initially been carried out by a foreign company.