iPhone sales fraud exposed at TsUM mall in Bishkek

Employees of Mostovoy retail outlets were found to be falsifying chips to increase the memory capacity of iPhones. The press service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

It was established that the staff of Mostovoy outlets operating in TsUM Aychurek (Central Department Store) building in Bishkek, with the help of phone repair technicians, opened new devices with 256 GB memory and crudely increased their storage to 1 TB by replacing the corresponding chips.

After modification, the boxes were resealed with factory pull-off stickers produced by local printing houses.

According to the SCNS, the modified phones were sold at Mostovoy outlets and other stores in TsUM Aychurek and GUM shopping centers at inflated prices.

The SCNS urges citizens who purchased iPhones from Mostovoy outlets to check the devices on the iUnlocker website to verify compliance with the stated factory specifications.

If discrepancies are found or self-checking is not possible, citizens are advised to contact 0995300871.
