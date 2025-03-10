17:29
USD 87.45
EUR 94.89
RUB 0.98
English

Order banning mobile phone use during lessons sent to all schools in Kyrgyzstan

An order banning the use of mobile phones during lessons has been sent to all schools, Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva announced on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to her, the ministry issued an order prohibiting the use of mobile phones and has already sent the document to all educational institutions. The minister agreed with the opinion that mobile devices distract children during the learning process.

«A ban on mobile phone use during lessons has been introduced, and special boxes will be placed in classrooms for the devices,» she said.

Previously, the Ministry of Education developed a draft resolution outlining rules for using mobile devices in educational organizations.

The document states that students and staff of schools and higher education institutions have to switch their devices to silent mode when entering the building. Students will be required to turn off their phones and leave them in designated areas in the classroom. Using phones will only be allowed during breaks or in case of an emergency. Charging phones will also be prohibited.
link: https://24.kg/english/322276/
views: 150
Print
Related
Twelve schools to be built in Bishkek using funds allocated by Saudi Arabia
Additional building to be constructed in Osh for school No. 49
Switch to 12-year education: How Bishkek plans to accommodate first-graders
Switch to 12-year education: Ministry promises training for private schools
Transition to 12-year education: Education Ministry tells about innovations
President of Kyrgyzstan signs law banning forced fundraising in schools
First in Kyrgyzstan online school Tunguch to be launched in September 2025
More than 20 sellers of stolen mobile phones taken to police station in Bishkek
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passes bill banning collection of money in schools
Officials intend to combat bullying and cyberbullying in schools of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
World Bank informed about preparations for construction of Kambarata HPP-1 World Bank informed about preparations for construction of Kambarata HPP-1
Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam aim to take bilateral relations to new level Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam aim to take bilateral relations to new level
Adylbek Kasymaliev’s visit to Vietnam: Number of documents signed Adylbek Kasymaliev’s visit to Vietnam: Number of documents signed
Women's football team of Kyrgyzstan drops 7 places in FIFA ranking Women's football team of Kyrgyzstan drops 7 places in FIFA ranking
10 March, Monday
17:15
Volume of new loans issued by Kyrgyzstan’s banks grows by 44 percent Volume of new loans issued by Kyrgyzstan’s banks grows...
16:37
Azamat Maripov placed in pretrial detention center for calls for mass riots
16:27
Apartments in premium-class residential complex transferred to state
16:16
National Bank announces international tender for production of gold bars
16:06
Kyrgyzstan asks Turkey to resume and increase free treatment quotas