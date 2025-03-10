Order banning mobile phone use during lessons sent to all schools in Kyrgyzstan

An order banning the use of mobile phones during lessons has been sent to all schools, Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva announced on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to her, the ministry issued an order prohibiting the use of mobile phones and has already sent the document to all educational institutions. The minister agreed with the opinion that mobile devices distract children during the learning process.

«A ban on mobile phone use during lessons has been introduced, and special boxes will be placed in classrooms for the devices,» she said.

Previously, the Ministry of Education developed a draft resolution outlining rules for using mobile devices in educational organizations.

The document states that students and staff of schools and higher education institutions have to switch their devices to silent mode when entering the building. Students will be required to turn off their phones and leave them in designated areas in the classroom. Using phones will only be allowed during breaks or in case of an emergency. Charging phones will also be prohibited.