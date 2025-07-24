15:54
Sadyr Japarov meets with Chairman of PRC National People's Congress Committee

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress and member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee of China.

They discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The head of state emphasized a high dynamic of interaction between the countries at all levels, and that cooperation is at a historically high level of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Sadyr Japarov said that he warmly recalls his state visit to China in February of this year and the June meeting in Astana with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Zhao Leji conveyed warm greetings from the PRC Chairman. He also added that under the leadership of Sadyr Japarov, significant reforms are taking place in Kyrgyzstan, thanks to which the republic has achieved rapid socio-economic development.

The President expressed confidence that Kyrgyzstan-China relations will continue to strengthen in the spirit of trust, mutual understanding and mutual support.
