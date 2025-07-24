Kyrgyzstan’s Agriculture Ministry prevents import of flour batch from Kazakhstan

The Department of Chemicalization, Plant Protection and Quarantine under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan has denied entry to a shipment of flour from Kazakhstan.

This happened at the post located near Chon-Kapka — Avtodorozhny checkpoint on Kyrgyz-Kazakh section of the border.

«During an inspection, a violation of phytosanitary requirements was revealed when importing 14 tons of flour from the Republic of Kazakhstan into the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic. It was established that the information specified in the phytosanitary certificate did not correspond to the data contained in the accompanying transport documents,» the statement says.

As a result of the identified violation, appropriate measures will be taken in accordance with national legislation.