Karakol and Penza zoos to exchange animals

To support biological diversity, Karakol (Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan) and Penza (Russia) zoos will exchange animals.

The head of the Russian city, Oleg Denisov, met with the Director of Karakol Zoo, Saltanat Seitova. The delegation from Penza Oblast inspected the Karakol zoo, which had been recently renovated.

Saltanat Seitova came to Penza on a return visit to inspect the local zoo and discuss the exchange of animals. The director of the institution, Andrei Voskresensky, showed the head of the city and the guests an enclosure under construction for two Scottish cows. The animals arrived in Surskiy Krai from Barnaul and Veliky Ustyug.

«We are pleased to have the opportunity to strengthen partnerships between Penza and the cities of the CIS countries,» the press service of the Penza administration quotes Oleg Denisov as saying.

The parties discussed the prospects for cooperation between cultural institutions. The head of Penza also reported that new inhabitants from Kyrgyzstan will soon appear in the Penza zoo.
