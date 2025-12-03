Baby llama born at Karakol Zoo

A baby llama, commonly known as a guanaco, was born at the Karakol Zoo. Bugu Ene Foundation posted a touching video of the baby with its older relatives on social media.
«Little guanaco has already joined the herd and, of course, never leaves his mother’s side. She, in turn, jealously guards him,» Bugu Ene Foundation reported.
The Karakol Zoo is the only zoo in Kyrgyzstan, covering 7.5 hectares. It is located in the city of Karakol. It was founded in 1987. When the Soviet Union collapsed and its former republics were left to face their own problems, the authorities stopped funding the zoo. The wild animals had nothing to eat. A German nature conservation association and concerned Kyrgyzstanis came to the rescue.