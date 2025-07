A new road on Toktonaliev Street—from Masaliev Avenue to Duisheev Street— has been opened to traffic in Bishkek. The press service of the City Hall reported.

According to it, the newly opened section was inspected by Mayor of the capital Aibek Dzhunushaliev. In his opinion, the work was carried out with high quality and on time.

The municipality noted that the 1.4-kilometer road was built in four months. The project included the installation of pipelines, drainage systems, curbs, the construction of bus stops, road signs, and markings, as well as sidewalks.

A height restriction for heavy trucks has been introduced on this section, and the route of bus No. 175 has been restored.