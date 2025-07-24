09:36
Kemel Sadykov appointed Deputy Minister of Science of Kyrgyzstan

Kemel Sadykov was appointed Deputy Minister of Science, Higher Education and Innovation of the Kyrgyz Republic. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The corresponding decision was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Colonel of the Internal Service Kemel Sadykov was born in 1975 in Frunze.

In 1998, he graduated from the Kyrgyz State University with a degree in Law.

In 2002, he graduated from the Kyrgyz State University with a degree in Finance and Credit.

From September 16, 2021 to March 2025, he was the First Deputy Chairman of the State Penitentiary Service. He resigned voluntarily.
