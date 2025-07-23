Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan to make working visit to Altai Republic

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic — Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev will make a working visit to the Altai Republic of the Russian Federation on July 24-26, 2025.

As part of the visit, he will take part in the International Environmental Conference, which will be held in the city of Gorno-Altaisk, and will speak at the plenary session of the event.

The plenary session will also feature speeches by the heads of government of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Russian Federation, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, as well as the deputy head of the government of Turkmenistan. The participants will discuss environmental challenges: sustainable development and climate change.

The International Environmental Conference will also include expert and thematic sessions, at which the heads of relevant government agencies of the participating countries will deliver reports on maintaining the global water balance, developing ecotourism as a calling card of the state. Opportunities for exchanging experience and implementing joint projects will be considered.