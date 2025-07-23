Main city gate in Osh now illuminated with vibrant night lights

The «Kyrgyz Street» arch at the entrance to Osh city has been decorated with colorful night illumination.

As the press service of the Osh City Hall reported, the lighting upgrade was carried out on the instructions of Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev. The gateway, which marks the main entrance to the city and its surrounding areas, is now adorned with vibrant night lighting and equipped with laser lighting systems.

Residents of the city and officials got acquainted with the progress of work on upgrading the main entrance gates of the city. A cultural event was organized for the guests and a festive atmosphere was created.