14:43
USD 87.45
EUR 101.82
RUB 1.12
English

Main city gate in Osh now illuminated with vibrant night lights

The «Kyrgyz Street» arch at the entrance to Osh city has been decorated with colorful night illumination.

As the press service of the Osh City Hall reported, the lighting upgrade was carried out on the instructions of Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev. The gateway, which marks the main entrance to the city and its surrounding areas, is now adorned with vibrant night lighting and equipped with laser lighting systems.

Residents of the city and officials got acquainted with the progress of work on upgrading the main entrance gates of the city. A cultural event was organized for the guests and a festive atmosphere was created.
link: https://24.kg/english/337231/
views: 73
Print
Related
Three more markets in Osh to be moved to new municipal bazaar
Osh City Hall unveils design of new recreational park
Mayor of Osh presents new apartment to one more large family
Social dormitory opened in Osh for people in difficult life situation
Bridge across Ak-Buura River commissioned in Osh city
Streets paved and bridge built in Ak-Tilek microdistrict in Osh city
Osh to host career forum to help schoolchildren choose profession
Capsule laid in Osh city for construction of waste processing plant
Five Muslim cemeteries reclaimed in Osh city
Iskhak Masaliev demands investigation into legality of Lenin monument demolition
Popular
Uzbekistan’s Security Service stops gold smuggling through Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan’s Security Service stops gold smuggling through Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan discloses 2025 currency intervention figures National Bank of Kyrgyzstan discloses 2025 currency intervention figures
Suspects of fraud with virtual assets detained in Bishkek Suspects of fraud with virtual assets detained in Bishkek
Traffic restrictions to be introduced in Bishkek on July 20-21 Traffic restrictions to be introduced in Bishkek on July 20-21
23 July, Wednesday
14:31
Investigation into Kloop case completed, case sent to court Investigation into Kloop case completed, case sent to...
14:22
Main city gate in Osh now illuminated with vibrant night lights
14:14
Traffic to be restricted on some streets in Bishkek and Chui region
13:59
Meikin Asia Festival concludes in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
12:54
Seedlings from Serbia: Kyrgyzstan plans to develop viticulture