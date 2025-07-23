11:35
Cabinet clarifies procedure of transfer of service housing to security officials

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended the resolution regulating the procedure for providing and using service housing for military personnel and law enforcement officers, as well as their families.

Now the rule on free transfer of housing into ownership applies to employees who have served for at least 20 years, regardless of the reason for dismissal — due to age, health reasons, or staff reductions. In the event of their death, the right to housing is retained by family members. The right to free privatization of service housing for the families of security officials who died in the line of duty is also secured.

In addition, the document has been supplemented with a new clause: housing can be transferred into the ownership of current law enforcement officers if they have worked in the system for 20 years or more, and also — in the event of their death — to their family members.

The resolution will come into force in 7 days.
link: https://24.kg/english/337190/
