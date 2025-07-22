15:07
Large fire in Jalal-Abad extinguished

A fire that broke out in Toktogul recreation area in the city of Jalal-Abad has been extinguished. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The fire was brought under control at 11.34 a.m., and at 12.06 it was completely extinguished. Three fire crews were involved.

According to the ministry, there are no casualties. The total area and causes of the fire are being determined.

It was reported earlier that a fire broke out in a park in Jalal-Abad. According to eyewitnesses, trading pavilions caught fire.
