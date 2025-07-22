Metallurgist's Day: Kumtor awards its best employees

A solemn ceremony dedicated to Metallurgist’s Day was held at Kumtor mine. According to the company, the best employees were presented with letters of gratitude, certificates of honor and corporate gifts.

In his congratulatory speech, Chairman of the Board of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC Buzurman Subanov emphasized the importance and complexity of the metallurgist’s profession.

«The work of a metallurgist is not just a profession. It is a special calling that requires high qualifications, endurance and a strong character. We sincerely appreciate your work, professionalism and contribution to the common cause. Each of you plays an important role in the gold mining process,» Buzurman Subanov said.

He also noted that thanks to the efforts of metallurgists, Kumtor achieves high production results and makes a significant contribution to the country’s economy.

So, last year the company transferred 16.1 billion soms to the state budget in the form of taxes and other mandatory payments. For the first half of 2025, net profit from production activities amounted to 13.3 billion soms.

«For comparison: in the same period last year it was 9.6 billion, and in 2023 — 8.9 billion soms. These funds allow us to implement important social, infrastructure and other projects throughout the country,» the Chairman of the Board concluded.

The Metallurgist’s Day is celebrated in Kyrgyzstan every third Sunday of July.