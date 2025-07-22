11:58
About 1,000 students expelled from Issyk-Kul universities after SCNS inspection

Nearly 1,000 students have been expelled from universities in Kyrgyzstan’s Issyk-Kul region as part of anti-corruption measures in the education sector conducted by the State Committee for National Security (SCNS). The press service of the State Committee reported.

According to the SCNS, the expulsions followed inspections focused on student attendance and the quality of education, which revealed numerous students who failed to meet the academic and attendance requirements set by higher and specialized educational institutions.

During the 2024–2025 academic year, a total of 941 students were expelled:

  • K. Tynystanov Issyk-Kul State University — 779 students;
  • Faculty of Humanities and Natural Sciences of J. Balasagyn Kyrgyz National University — 114 students;
  • I. Akhunbaev Karakol Medical College — 48 students.
