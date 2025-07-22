Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia increases by 15.9 percent

Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia increased by 15.9 percent and amounted to $3.13 million compared to the same period in 2024. The press service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the main growth was provided by exports: $2.8 million. It grew by 36.3 percent. At the same time, imports decreased more than two times — $0.3 million.

Fruits, nuts, confectionery and pasta, aluminum products, waste and scrap of electrical goods, as well as petroleum products, including aviation fuel, were exported.

Motor vehicles and their parts are imported from Mongolia to Kyrgyzstan, as well as dairy products, potatoes, tea, fruit juices, sweets and cosmetics in small quantities.

Between 2020 and 2024, bilateral trade turnover increased 24-fold.