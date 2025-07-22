10:24
USD 87.45
EUR 101.82
RUB 1.12
English

Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia increases by 15.9 percent

Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia increased by 15.9 percent and amounted to $3.13 million compared to the same period in 2024. The press service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the main growth was provided by exports: $2.8 million. It grew by 36.3 percent. At the same time, imports decreased more than two times — $0.3 million.

Fruits, nuts, confectionery and pasta, aluminum products, waste and scrap of electrical goods, as well as petroleum products, including aviation fuel, were exported.

Motor vehicles and their parts are imported from Mongolia to Kyrgyzstan, as well as dairy products, potatoes, tea, fruit juices, sweets and cosmetics in small quantities.

Between 2020 and 2024, bilateral trade turnover increased 24-fold.
link: https://24.kg/english/337045/
views: 113
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan tells Mongolia about advantages of investing in country
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia move towards comprehensive partnership
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia Presidents meeting: Number of documents signed
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia sum up 30 years of bilateral relations
President of Mongolia visits historical and memorial complex Ata-Beyit
Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh arrives in Kyrgyzstan
President of Mongolia to visit Kyrgyzstan
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and China increases by 44.7 percent in 2024
Kyrgyzstan shows highest retail trade growth rates in Central Asia
Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade declines, exports drop by 8.2 percent
Popular
Kyrgyzstan imports 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2025 Kyrgyzstan imports 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2025
First freight train departs on China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan route First freight train departs on China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan route
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan granted new powers Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan granted new powers
1,226 migrants, including Kyrgyzstanis, expelled from Leningrad Oblast of Russia 1,226 migrants, including Kyrgyzstanis, expelled from Leningrad Oblast of Russia
22 July, Tuesday
10:22
Kindergarten building and land plot returned to state in Jalal-Abad region Kindergarten building and land plot returned to state i...
10:12
Healthcare system has long been in stagnation – Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan
10:05
One of two linear accelerators in Kyrgyzstan breaks down
09:47
Medical equipment shortage will always exist – Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan
09:40
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia increases by 15.9 percent