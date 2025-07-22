Fraud with promises of «easy work» abroad continues in Kyrgyzstan. The Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad warns.

It is noted that Kyrgyzstanis are offered work in chocolate factories, plants, warehouses and logistics centers of famous brands with high salaries and without the need to know the language and age restrictions.

«Often such offers are distributed through messaging apps and social media, including Telegram and Instagram. Fraudsters use modern technologies, including neural networks, to forge licenses and create «official» documents. They also use emotional pressure — they promise quick booking, citing an allegedly limited number of places, and demand urgent transfers of funds,» the center notes.

Citizens should know that:

There are no vacancies in Canada, the USA and the UK through state or licensed agencies;

All vacancies abroad are regulated by age and professional requirements;

Booking places for money is a sign of fraud.

For legal employment in Poland, Germany, Hungary, Croatia and other European countries, you must contact only agencies that have a valid license.

You can check the legality of the agency on the website migrant.kg.