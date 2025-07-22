Road repairs: Western part of Ibraimov Street to be closed in Bishkek

The western part of Ibraimov Street at the intersection with Frunze Street will be closed in Bishkek. The press service of the City Hall reported.

According to it, Bishkekteploset municipal enterprise is carrying out work to replace the heating network on the section from Torekul Aitmatov Street to Tynystanov Street. Therefore, from July 24, 2025, the western part of Ibraimov Street at the intersection with Frunze Street will be closed for replacement of pipes.

The work will be carried out until August 30.

Two-way traffic will be organized on the eastern side of Ibraimov Street from Ogonbaev Street to Zhumabek Street.

Bishkekteploset asks to take this situation with understanding and to plan travel routes in advance.