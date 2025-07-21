15:35
Famous Heinz ketchup made from tomatoes grown in Zhaiyl district

Tomatoes are grown on an area of 270 hectares at Ekurazhai farm in Zhaiyl district using modern technologies. A drip irrigation system has been installed for the tomatoes covering this area, which helps to increase the yield. The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The seedlings are cultivated under automated field conditions, and the harvest is collected using mechanized equipment.

This year, tomatoes of Heinz, Talant, Blend and other varieties have been planted there. Tomatoes of the Heinz variety are specifically used to produce the globally known ketchup brand. The farm also cultivates high-yield European hybrids designed for processing, including tomato paste production. The entire harvest is completely sold to Aylana LLC, which processes tomatoes.

The Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobaev spoke about the effectiveness of modern technologies.

«The advantage of drip irrigation is that water is used sparingly, without overspending. It goes directly to the roots of the plant, as a result of which it grows quickly and well. Diseases and weeds are reduced, since water does not completely wet the soil surface. And growing in automated conditions ensures uniform growth of seedlings and obtaining a high-quality harvest. Since seedlings are protected from diseases, a controlled microclimate is created. As a result of mechanized harvesting, labor costs are reduced. It is possible to quickly and without losses collect the harvest. Harvesting times are reduced. All of this ensures timely delivery of high-quality products to market, » he said.
