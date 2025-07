Open concerts were held on the evening of July 20 in the capital as part of the summer cultural program. The Bishkek City Hall reported.

Musical performances took place simultaneously in two locations: in the Friendship Park of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan and on Ala-Too Square.

In the park, residents of the capital listened to classical pieces performed by a string quartet. Folklore and pop compositions were performed on the main square. They were performed by ensembles, vocalists and soloists.

The purpose of these events is to create a creative environment for recreation for residents and guests of the city.