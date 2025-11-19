Kyrgyz rapper Bakr denied entry to Russia

Kyrgyz rapper Bakr was denied entry to Russia at Sheremetyevo Airport. He reported on Instagram.

According to the musician, he was held at the border control for about three hours. His documents were then returned, along with a notice banning him from entering the Russian Federation. Border officials did not provide any reasons for the decision.

Earlier, Russian authorities included Bakr (Islam Zakirov) in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring. It has not been officially confirmed whether the current entry ban is related to this list.

The artist had scheduled concerts in Moscow, Kazan, Saint Petersburg, and Ufa.

He stated that he intends to seek clarification regarding the incident.