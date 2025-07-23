11:34
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76

Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary frontman of Black Sabbath, has passed away at the age of 76. His death was confirmed in a statement released by his family.

«With immense sorrow that words cannot express, we must announce that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne passed away this morning. He was surrounded by family and love. We kindly ask everyone to respect our family’s privacy during this difficult time,» the statement says.

On July 5, Ozzy and Black Sabbath performed their final concert at Villa Park Stadium in their hometown of Birmingham. Despite battling Parkinson’s disease, Ozzy appeared on stage seated on a black throne — singing and gesturing with the same energy as in his prime.

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath are widely regarded as pioneers of heavy metal. The musician was inducted into the U.S. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as well as the UK Music Hall of Fame. He has stars on both the Birmingham Walk of Stars and the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
